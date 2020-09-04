This week on our hot and entertaining segment #UhondoMtaani we focus the spotlight on top stories making headlines in the Entertainment industry.

So, seat back and enjoy the read;

Vera Sidika strips down for the gram

Socialite Vera Sidika

Socialite Vera Sidika left members of the team “mafisi sacco” salivating over her curvaceous body after striping down for the gram.

On Tuesday, the bootylicious queen took the internet by storm with her tiny Bikini photo, as she exposed acres of skin on the gram, leaving many drooling over her curves with crazy reactions.

A cross check by Pulse Live indicates that the photo in question has attracted all kinds of comments and by the time of publishing this article it had over 4000 comments.

"Comment using a movie title 😂 ....I’m actually dressed up y’all just gotta ZOOM to see it. 😉🤷🏽‍♀️MOMBASA Rahaaaaaa Tena Sanaaaaaa duh 🙆🏾‍♀️ @buoart” Vera captioned that photo in question.

However, a section of fans who were not impressed by Vera’s over exposed body moved in quickly to dress her up using Photoshop, something that left her in stitches.

millyayuma01 “Vera unanini kwakweli hela unazo Nini inafanya upost tako lako hili la kichina nyie ndio munafanya corona inazidi KENYA duh 🙌”

Vera Sidika

On the other hand, Ms Sidika has relocated her high-end salon “Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour” to Nyali in Mombasa. She opted to move her business from Westlands to Nyali after shifting her residence from Nairobi to Mombasa.

Previously, Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour that was officially launched in May 2018, used to be located at the Western Heights, in Westlands, but closed its doors when Corona checked in.

Diamond’s reaction after Harmonize fell from zip line

Diamond’s reaction after Harmonize fell from zip line as he made a grand entrance at a show

WCB Boss and singer Diamond Platnumz has reacted after former WCB signed artiste Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize fell from a zip line as he made a grand entrance at a show in Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

After the incident, a fan only identified as Archbordy went to comment on Diamond’s post informing him of what had happened.

The fan mentioned that one of his sons had fallen before his performance and he (Archbordy) though it was because he had forgotten the teachings he received while at WCB record label.

“Kuna kijamna wako kaanguka huku, nafikiri amesahau mazoezi ya WCB….!” Said the fan.

In a quick response, Diamond said to the fan that accidents do happen sometimes whenever people are at work, and the good thing to do is to pray for him instead of laughing at him.

“@archbody Ajali kazini, inatokea wakati mwingine…. Msimcheke, Muombeeni ndio Uungwana,” said Diamond Platnumz.

Harmonize was the lead act at the Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga) Day celebrations that were held on Sunday. Despite the fall, it remains unknown whether the Konde Music Worldwide CEO sustained any injuries as he went ahead to give a commendable performance.

Ex-Citizen TV news anchors Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohamed reunite

Netizens react as ex-Citizen TV news anchors Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohamed reunite

Former Citizen TV prime time news anchor Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohamed on Wednesday treated internet users to a rare occasion, as they shared a picture of their reunion.

Janet Mbugua who was the first to share the picture which she captioned with the words, “Guess what? @HusseinMohamedg.” Hussein then retweeted the picture captioning it, “Nitoboe? Nitoboe?....Janet, Nitoboe?....”

This makes it the first time the two have been spotted together in public, after parting ways.

Janet Mbugua left Citizen TV in April 2017, while Hussein announced his departure from the S.K Macharia owned media house in October last year, after working at the station for 10 years.

Joyce Omondi appointed Uhai Hair Brand Ambassador in Kenya

Switch TV's Joyce Omondi. Joyce Omondi appointed Uhai Hair Brand Ambassador

Award-Winning singer cum Switch TV host Joyce Omondi has been appointed as the Uhai Haircare Brand Ambassador in Kenya.

Uhai announced that Ms Omondi has been tasked to market their products in Kenya, with respect to distribution, design, content and promotion.

“We are so excited to be working with Joyce Omondi on expanding Uhai’s presence in Kenya. She embodies the values we cherish at Uhai and will be a great advocate for the brand,” said Susan Edwards, Uhai’s Founder and CEO of S Squared Ventures, LLC.

An excited Ms Omondi also shared the good news stating that she was happy to join the Uhai family as their Ambassador in Kenya.

“I’m thrilled to join the Uhai family and look forward to helping my audience achieve their own hair care goals by experiencing these great, quality products at an affordable price. Uhai’s brand was born right here in Kenya a few years ago. So, it’s such an honor for me to be part of its homecoming in celebrating our strong, beautiful, African hair,” Said Joyce Omondi.

Joyce Omondi’s Husband Waihiga Mwaura was thrilled by his Wife’s new deal, saying he is a proud husband.

“What a wonderful way to begin this new month💥💥💥. I am such a #ProudHusband to this phenomenal woman @joyceomondi Thank you God and I believe that this is just the beginning💯💯💯. Folks checkout Kenya.uhaihair.com for that amazing discount...use the code 'REJOYCE' & get 5% off your next order" said Waihiga Mwaura.

Samidoh wins prestigious YouTube Award ‘Silver Plaque’

Musician Samidoh Muchoki

Celebrated Kikuyu Musician Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu aka Samidoh has become the latest celebrity in Kenya to be awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Community for surpassing 100K (100,000) Subscribers mark on the streaming platform.

A thankful Samidoh, shared photos of his Silver Plaque thanking his fans for supporting his music and subscribing to his channel.

“Dear fans,your support is a gift I always treasure. My heart is smiling; we have been awarded for getting past 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. I want to thank all of you for being the best fans possible. We have come this far because of you and I am forever Thankful. Glory and honour to God almighty. Murorathimwo 🙏🙏” shared Samidoh.

Samidoh who also doubles up as a police officer is among the most sort after Kikuyu musicians in the country.

Victoria Rubadiri wins BBC World News Komla Dumor award

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri is the winner of the 2020 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News Komla Dumor award.

The win makes Ms Rubadiri the second Kenyan to win the award after her Citizen TV colleague Waihiga Mwaura scooped it in 2018, and the sixth winner after Solomon Serwanjja, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.

The Komla Dumor Award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died aged 41 in 2014.

“It’s an absolute honour to play a small role in elevating the memory of the indomitable Komla Dumor. Thank you to @BBCWorld for the incredible recognition. To every person and institution that walked the journey with me, I’m grateful. Here’s to African journalism and telling our authentic stories. The journey is only beginning. #TwendeKazi🇰🇪🇲🇼,” wrote Victoria Rubadiri.

Lillian Muli makes U-turn on reports that she goes after her men

Media Personality Lillian Muli

Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli seems to have made a U-turn on her words barely three days after she said that she goes after her men.

The mother of two said that those who think she chases men should continue waiting for her to chase them.

“Now see what you have done lol. The amount of DM’s I am getting now one would imagine this is a dating app. Honestly don’t believe evething you hear. I am taken my heart belongs to one man only. I am not chasing or looking. Only man I’m chasing is Jesus. Happy Friday my loves.

Ati I chase men??? Lol wait for me to chase you. I’m here chasing my vision and these stories just crack me up!” said Lillian Muli.

This however, gives a contradicting account to what she said on Radio Maisha a few days ago, when she was asked about the worst pickup line she had ever gotten from a man hitting on her.

“The worst pickup line ushawai pata kwa msee ni gani?” asked Mbaruk.

The mother of two said “Honestly, I can’t answer that because mimi huwa sikatiwi, mimi ndio the other way round.”

Sauti Sol, Diamond and Chris Brown to perform at Afro Nation in Portugal

Chris Brown, Diamond Platnumz, Rick Ross and Sauti Sol (Courtesy)

The list of Musicians who will perform at the 2021 Afro Nation scheduled to go down in Portugal is out and Kenya will be represented by Sauti Sol.

The three days’ concert is set to go down from 1st to 3rd July 2021 with Eddie Kaddie, Mercedes Benson and P Montana as the hosts of the event.

African stars have been pitted against other celebrated musicians around the world, making a complete A-list of celebrities who will grace the Afro-Nation Stage.

In Kenya, its only Sauti Sol who have been named, while in Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz will fly high the Bongo Flava Industry as Eddy Kenzo represents for Uganda.

However, Nigeria has a good number of artistes on the list. Among them; Burna Boy, Davido, Flavour, FireBoy DML, Kizz Daniel, Niniola, Olamide, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Rema, Tekno, Teni, Timaya, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Yemi Aalde and 2Baba.

American Rapper Rick Ross, French Montana and Chris Brown have also been lined up to entertain revelers who will turn up for the Afro Nation Concert.