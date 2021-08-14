PulseUhondoMtaani:"Mali ya mtu ni yake,"- Samidoh, Guardian splashes Sh40K on wife's eyebrows & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day:

"Mali ya mtu ni yake," says Samidoh

Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

Popular Kikuyu musician, Samidoh has released a new song called, Muthoniwa just days after Karen Nyamu accused him of domestic abuse.

Taking to his instagram page, Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh, shared a photo of him dressed in a long-sleeved white but floral tailor-made shirt and cowboy hat, with the caption;

"Kìndù kìa mwene ni Kìa mwene!!! (Mali ya mtu ni yake" MÙTHONIWA" Officially out. View on my You Tube Channel...Asante for the support."

Domestic abuse

On Tuesday, Nyamu who is a Director at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company accused Samidoh of beating her up and smashing her phone.

Through an Instagram live she said the argument ensued after her trip to Mombasa which she claims was work-related.

She claimed that he stormed into her house on Monday, night August 7, and accused her of cheating on suspicion that she was with another man in Mombasa.

The aspiring politician accused the musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 pro max which retails for Sh150,000.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti,” she said.

Nyamu said she would file a police report and take Samidoh to court despite it being the first time he has laid his hands on her.

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he checked all around until he found me,” she continued.

MP Mohamed Ali Graduates from Moi University with a Masters (Photos)

MP Mohamed Ali Graduates from Moi University with a Masters (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali alias Jicho Pevu graduated from Moi University.

The Media Personality shared the good news via his social mwedia page, with a revelation that he graduated with Masters of Arts in Diplomacy and Foreign policy.

His close friends and former colleagues in the media industry joined the conversation to congratulate him upon the new achievement.

“What a proud day! I did it. MASTERS OF ARTS IN DIPLOMACY AND FOREIGN POLICY, Moi University Eldoret. ALLAHU AKBAR” shared Mohamed Ali.

The Ex-Journalist studied for a bachelor of science in Communication and Public relation, before joining News Link Institute of Journalism where he got a diploma in journalism.

After graduating with a diploma in journalism, he started working at Pwani FM as an intern where he went for nine months without pay. He finally called it quits and worked at Kenya Broadcasting Channel (KBC). Ali then worked at Radio Salaam as a producer before finally settling for KTN in 2007.

In 2017 he was elected as the member of parliament for the Nyali Constituency.

The big role Jalang’o played in the Making of My Jaber Video- H_art the Band

Scenes from the My Jaber Video by H_art The Band Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan Boy Band H_art the Band disclosed that Media Personality Jalang’o paid for all the styling in their trendy music video #MyJaber.

In a thank you Note, the Band said that Jalang’o loved their song and offered to be part of it by sponsoring all the styling in the video.

“Kweli UJALUO NI GHARAMA; Our brother @jalangoo Loved ‘MY JABER’ so much he paid for all the styling in this video 🤗 Bro, Shoekran Sana & God Bless you 🙏 Best Believe, When the industry comes together like this great things happen 📸 @brian_mwando || @gjeymavazi with the Drip 💦” said H_art The Band.

The My Jaber video managed to garner over 1 million views on YouTube with four days of being uploaded on the streaming platform.

“And just like that, we’ve hit 1Million in 4days 🙌🙌🙌 we shall address the nation in afew but for now, Nani anataka kutupeleka vacation, we deserve it 😎😎😎” wrote H_art the Band.

On August 6th, the Award-winning group who teamed up with Brizy Annechild to create the trendy song #MyJaber released a star-studded video and fans accorded a good reception.

The My Jaber casts comprises of renowned names in the media and music industry among the them; Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, Nelly Oaks, Kartelo, Boutross, Protisa, Benzema David, Steph Kapela, Tugi Mlamba, Dr. Maxwell Okoth, Dickens Awiti and Jalang’o.

Guarding Angel splashes Sh40,000 on wife's permanent Eyebrows [Photo]

Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila has undergone a Sh40,000 procedure to enhance her never ageing face.

In a post on her Instagram page, Musila shared a video of her undergoing a permanent eyebrows procedure.

She readily revealed the cost after one of her fans asked how much one would need to undergo a similar procedure.

The 51-year-old also disclosed that her hubby had sponsored the procedure captioning “Combo Eyebrows surprise gift from my one and only”.

What are Combo Eyebrows?

According to Peninah a cosmetology expert from Brow Revamp, it is a combination of two forms of semi-permanent techniques: microblading and powder brows (shading).

During microblading, hair-strokes are placed with a manual tool around the border of the brow to give the brow a natural look.

The powder effect is applied to the body of the brow using a permanent makeup device to give the brow its fullness.

A new set of Combo eyebrows takes two appointments to complete. The visits are needed to ensure that all the strokes are evenly saturated with pigment.

Gospel artiste Dar Mjomba jailed at Thika GK prison - Radio Maisha’s Billy Miya

Billy Mia and Dar Mjomba Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Billy Miya disclosed that gospel singer and former Genius records signee Dar Mjomba has been in prison for the past three months.

In a video, the Radio Maisha presenter explained that Mjomba is being held at the Thika Prison over failure to pay a debt of Sh50, 000.

The Update

“Thank you guys, just spoken to Dar Mjomba’s Mom. Apparently someone sent him money for some work but when she demanded it back and Mjomba could not return the cash, all hell broke loose. He was sentenced to 3 years in Jail or a Fine of 100k.

By Wednesday last week the fine had reduced to slightly above 86k.

If we pay this amount Kijana anatoka and arudie ministry ya kutubless. Hii ni pesa wasanii wawili wa Gospel wakishikana wanalipa.

Am calling upon all Gospel artists in Kenya to come together and secure Mjomba’s release. Ama tumngoje chairman atoke South Africa aweke members wake Sawa we go pay for the release of this boy. Ama kweli friends can mess you up BIG TIME!

#FreeDarMjomba” wrote Billy Miya.

Gospel singer Dar Mjomba quietly left Genius Records for Safri Records. The singer had been at the label since it was founded and had worked with the label owner DJ Sadic for more than four years.

It was getting toxic- Karen Nyamu’s Baby Daddy spills the beans on their breakup

DJ Saint Kevin and Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan Disc Jockey DJ Saint Kevin for the first time opened up on why his relationship with baby mama Karen Nyamu ended.

In an interview on Radio Jambo, DJ Saint explained that their relationship was getting toxic and he did not want his daughter to be subjected to that environment.

“After hiyo ilikuwa tu ni Ma-fight, ma-fight and for me to decide to leave tulikuwa tumefika a point of no return, Every time was an argument na sikuwa naona kama ni fair kuleta Mtoi in that environment, so nika decide nimpatie space yake na mimi nikuwe na space yangu but it worked out Okay. It was getting toxic; every day was basically a fight.

But sai sisi ni Maboys” said DJ Saint.

DJ Saint went on to say that Nyamu is an amazing mother to their daughter.

“She is an amazing mother…hata akidate alikuwa anadate. Unajua lazima ataniambia juu kama kuna msee anakuja kwa hiyo Keja my Kid is exposed to them”

Nyamu’s Baby Daddy said that he first met Samidoh at his daughter's Birthday Party

“Ilikuwa Birthday ya Mtoi wangu…

I told her that call your boyfriend to this party I want to meet him, juu I need to know who is hanging out with my daughter… unajua it’s a cruel world I need to know which kind of Man is haning out with my daughter. He came to the party…nikamuita hapo nje nikamshow unadate mother wa Mtoi wangu na hiyo ni yenu but as long as you don’t interfere with my daughter we will be good. And if you are mean to her tutakosana”

DJ Saint said that their relationship never got physical “Just walk away”.

DJ Saint Kevin’s statement come days after Karen Nyamu went public with information that she had been assaulted by her Baby Daddy Samidoh.

Top Switch TV News Anchor Hadiya Mwasiwa Quits, set to Join KTN

Media Personality Hadiya Mwasiwa Pulse Live Kenya

Switch TV Swahili News Anchor Hadiya Mwasiwa parted ways with the Kenya Redcross owned TV station.

Reports indicate that Mwasiwa is headed to Standard Group owned station KTN, as Fridah Mwaka’s replacement, months after she was poached by NTV.

Taking to social media, the news anchor bid goodbye to her viewers, thanking the Switch TV management for the opportunity to work with them.

“@switchtvke Thank you for trusting me to be on your screen, na kwa watazamaji wangu asanteni sana kwa kunithamini, Kuwa nanyi imekuwa fahari kwangu. Alhamdillah for the new opportunities, Growth is inevitable” wrote Hadiya Mwasiwa

During her last day at the station, Hadiya was treated to a surprise goodbye Cake by her colleagues led by Frederick Muitiriri who heads the News Desk at Switch TV.

“It's a goodbye, for now. We have said Goodbye to one of the most hardworking, smart and eloquent Kiswahili Anchor's in the country! @hadya_mwasiwa will be missed around this place @switchtvke

Wish you the very best as you cross over, we will definitely see you around!” wrote Frederick Muitiriri.

Upon seeing the Goodbye message, Hadiya replied; “@fredmuitiriri thank you very much for all the guidance and good leadership, working with you was truly an honor, ubarikiwe sana same to all the @switchtvke family”. Mwasiwa is married to Mbaruk Mwalimu Wazzah who works at Radio Maisha.

We are dating- Nadia Mukami finally confirms relationship with Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

Songstress Nadia Mukami and Utembe CEO Arrow Bwoy have finally confirmed that they are an item after keeping it a secret for quite some time.

The two made the confirmation on Wednesday, during a joint Insta-live, with Nadia affirming that they have been dating for a while now.

“Are we dating? Yes. I have been Arrow’s/Ali’s girlfriend for some time now. I have been dating. We have been together for a longer time that people can actually guess.

…when I met Arrow I was in a relationship, so when I started dating him I was in another relationship” said Nadia Mukami.

The Maombi hit maker went on to explain that she opted to go public with the relationship because she feels mature and ready for a serious affair.

“Why we came out is coz I feel sai niko more mature… right now naweza handle pressure yenye inakuja na hizo” noted Nadia Mukami.

Addressing people who still think the two are clout chasing in the name of dating, Nadia said; “Watu wengi wanafikiria ni kiki, they don’t believe at me and you are dating because hata in the comments unaweza ona wanasema mnatoa ngoma lini…Kani I will be with a guy kwa nyumba for a Song? I would Kiss a guy for a Song? Kama ni numbers sisi wote tuko na Numbers”

Arrow Bwoy interjected saying, “hiyo ni Ringtone tu anaweza fanya”.

The confirmation cone days after the two elicited some wild reactions after sharing photos Kissing while in Zanzibar.

“My hardworking, patient, pure hearted handsome man! Baba Safari Aka Kindu wakwa 🙈 @arrowbwoy 📸: @sevenscreative_hub” Wrote Nadia Mukami.

Willy Paul becomes most searched Kenyan musician on Google

Singer Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Contemporary Kenyan musician Willy Paul Msafi alias Willy Pozze is the number one most searched Kenyan entertainer, according to Google Trends.

In a report released on Wednesday, Willy Paul emerged as one of the only two Kenyan entertainers in the top 10 list of top searched musicians in the past 15 years in Kenya.

He beat Hao hitmaker Khaligraph Jones to become the only Kenyan artiste in the top 5 list while Papa Jones came in as the tenth most searched musician in Kenya.

The top ten list included four Tanzanian musicians, two of whom are gospel artistes from the neighbouring East African nation.

The list surprisingly also included four international artistes including Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Jamaican Vybz Kartel.

Here is the list of top searched musicians in Kenya for the past 15 years.

Diamond Platnumz Nicki Minaj Rose Muhando Willy Paul Vybz Kartel Lil Wayne Bahati Bukuku Cardi B Ali Kiba Khaligraph Jones

Carol Radull joins NTV, days after calling it quits at Radio Africa

Media Personality Carol Radull Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Media Personality Carol Radull has officially joined Nation Media Group where she will be hosting a new show on NTV and Nation FM.

Radull made the announcement on Thursday, stating that she will be hosting a new show dubbed #TheGamePlan alongside Roy Karuhie and Kieni Githinji. The new job come days after Radull called it quits at Radio Africa Group where she worked for 21 years.

The new show will be airing on NTV every Monday (10PM) and every Saturday on Nation FM (3-6pm).

“Issa vibe! Tune in this and every Saturday from 3-6pm. 96.3 @nationfm_kenya With "Great" @roykaruhize and @kienigithinji Monday Nights on @ntvkenya

On August 1st, 2021, the sports guru Carol Radull announced her exit from Radio Africa Group after 21 years.

Jimmy Gait trends at number 1 after insulting Kenyan women on national TV

ece-auto-gen

Gospel musician Jimmy Gait sparked anger among Kenyans online after an insensitive comment regarding Kenyans killed in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East nations.

While appearing on K24, the Gospel artiste suggested that women workers killed in the Middle East nations were to blame, saying that they indulge in illicit affairs with their employers.

"There are so many Kenyan men working in the Middle East in Saudi, Qatar, Dubai the reason you don’t hear about men being mistreated is because they do not go sleeping with their bosses wives," Gait claimed.

The Huratiti singer had mentioned that he runs a company involved with finding gainful employment for Kenyans abroad which prompted his host to seek a comment on rampant deaths.

"Which jobs are you helping people get because, far as I'm concerned... The jobs that are in especially Saudi Arabia are the ones we call here, 'kazi ya kuwa mboch' and a huge chunk of them have ended up dead, some of them say they have been sold into slavery, sex slavery and so on, is that true?" presenter Mbuvi Mung'ala posed to Gait.

The Furi Furi Dance hitmaker took the opportunity to expound on his business, including the inappropriate comment on Kenyan women.

"Before I started this whole initiative, I had the same kind of mentality... until I got the full information of what happens there and I can tell you now than ever before, that anyone who would like to go work there.

"There's always a story behind the story. When all these ladies come out and say that they have been mistreated, they never say why they were mistreated. There is always a reason why they were mistreated... I can tell you that the number one reason these girls get mistreated is indiscipline, most of them are very undisciplined, you'll find that they go sleeping with people's husbands," the musician explained.

Gait added that other offences included stealing from their employers, and others who leave their work stations to seek out better opportunities where they run into crooks.

"Those people who get mistreated are a very small fraction of those working in Middle East, but because they come out online and that's a huge community then their stories overshadow the truth which is that hundreds of thousands of Kenyans are doing well in the Middle East, and those are the ones who are disciplined," Gait insisted.

Kenyans Angered by Jimmy Gait's remark

The remark sparked anger among Kenyans online who found Gait's utterance offensive.

Juliani’s comment after Brenda Wairimu’s story on being cheated on raised eyebrows

Brenda Wairimu and Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

Musician Julius Owino aka Juliani has made it clear that he will not pick a fight with his Baby Mama Brenda Wairimu, after Netizens tried to link his tweet to her story of being cheated on sometime back.

In a tweet, the Utawala hit maker said that; Nime notice wase wana try ku connect my tweet na hio ya B! Mtangoja sana kuona niki fight mother mtoi wangu kwa hizi app”.

On August 10, Juliani put a tweet that says; “When telling our stories hakuna mtu ujipresent kama villain” prompting Netizens to link it to a story Brenda Wairimu has shared earlier.

Being Cheated On

“Eating debonairs alone in an AirBnB and I remembered the time I found out I was being cheated on because we ordered Pizza and debonairs sent it over to her house instead and she called to tell us…Please don’t let me date ever again” reads a tweet from Brenda Wairimu (Now deleted).

The tweet is what prompted Kenyans On Twitter to react, many linking to Juliani, who have now said that he will never pick a fight with his Baby Mama on social media.

Juliani has always been Brenda Wairimu’s defender, despite them going separate ways a few years ago. Together they have a beautiful daughter called Amor Owino.

Former K24 Sports Anchor Caren Kibbett lands new Job at KBC [Photos]

Former K24 Sports Anchor Caren Kibbett joins KBC Pulse Live Kenya

Former K24 Sports Anchor Caren Kibbett has landed a new job with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), a year after she was show the door at Mediamax.

On August 9, 2021, an excited Ms Kibbett took to her social media pages to announce that she had joined the State Broadcaster as a sports news anchor.

“I’M BACK!!!!!!! MY NEW HOME 👉 @kbc_television ♥️ See you tonight for the latest in the World Of Sports... ♥️♥️♥️ #MarakwetExpress #SportsMyWorld” shared Caren Kibbett.

The announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues in the media industry, who were glad to welcome her back.

With the new job, Caren now reunites with her former colleagues at K24 among them; Ahmed Juma Bhalo, Fred Indimuli, Nancy Onyancha and Shiksha Arora who also joined KBC a few months ago.

Kibbett was among hundreds of Journalists who were laid-off by Mediamax back in June 2020.

Blogger Xtian Ndela & girlfriend expecting their first child together

Xtian Ndela and his girlfriend Fatmah Banj Pulse Live Kenya

Aspiring Westlands MP and Blogger Xtian Ndela and his girlfriend Fatmah Banj are expecting their first child together.

Ndela made the announcement on Monday, revealing that Fatmah is currently 7 months into the pregnancy. The two love birds had kept the news away from the public eye for the past 7 months.

In his announcement, Ndela confessed how Banj has changed his life since they started dating, and now almost transitioning into becoming a family man.

“Can’t believe it’s already 7 months down the line. You have CHANGED me a LOT @_fatmah_banj_ .

You’ve given me happiness, given me peace, made me laugh, cry, smile, challenged me mentally and business wise, you’ve become a true BEST friend and now you’ve given me the BEST gift a man can ask for…You’ve made me a DAD.

I’ve turned a new leaf. Clean shave, more mature and focused thanks to YOU @_fatmah_banj_” reads part of Xtian’s post.