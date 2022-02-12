BBC poaches KTN’s Akisa Wandera, Owago Onyiro joins race to replace Jalang'o & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day:-

BBC poaches KTN prime time anchor Akisa Wandera

Pulse Live Kenya

KTN news anchor Akisa Wandera has left the station after working at Standard Media Group for 6 years.

According to credible sources at KTN, Wandera has accepted a new position at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

She was one of the long-serving prime time news anchors at the station, working alongside other reputable journalists like Ken Mijungu and Lindah Oguttu.

Akisa started her media career at GBS TV and moved to Ebru in 2014 as a news reporter before becoming an anchor at the same station.

She joined KTN in 2016 and worked her way to become a mainstay at the station.

President Samia Suluhu to foot rapper Professor Jay’s hospital bill

President Samia Suluhu to foot rapper professor Jay’s hospital bill Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian President Samia Hassan Suluhu has announced that her government will foot the hospital bill for rapper-turned-politician Joseph Haule 'Professor Jay' at Muhimbili National Hospital until he recovers, and is discharged.

The directive was communicated by Tanzania Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu who paid Professor Jay a visit at the health facility.

“Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Suluhu Samia ameelekeza kuwa kuanzia sasa serikali itagharamia matibabu ya aliyekuwa Mbunge wa Mikumi na Msanii Bw. Joseph Haule anayetibiwa Hospitali ya Taifa Muhimbili hadi atakapo ruhusiwa kurudi nyumbani

"(President Suluhu Samia has directed that from now on, the government will cater for cost of treatment for Mikumi MP Joseph Haule who is admitted at the Muhimbili National Hospital until he is released to recover at home),” said Ummy Mwalimu.

The rapper has been fighting for his life in hospital for the past three weeks.

Comedian Owago Onyiro joins race to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100

Owago Onyiro and Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Radio Africa Group-owned station Kiss 100 is yet settle on Jalang'o's replacement after running trials with comedians Oga Obinna and Dr Ofweneke a few days ago.

On Thursday, former Churchill Show comedian Owago Onyiro showed up at Kiss FM studios, adding his name to the list of those who might replace Jalas on the breakfast show.

“Just a few hours... So help me God,” Owago posted on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning he'd ask fans: “Where are you Kissing from?”

Owago is not new to presenting on radio, having worked for the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) a few years ago.

On Friday, Comedian 2mbili has become the fourth comedian that has made trials to replace Jalang’o in Kiss 100’s breakfast show.

The comedian graced the show on Friday 11 just days after Jalang’o did his last show before exiting.

The four (Owago, Obinna, 2mbili and Ofweneke) are seemingly being put through trial-runs before the station decides on who takes over following Jalang'o exits to pursue his political ambitions.

Nicah the Queen fires back at trolls hating on her relationship

Nicah the Queen and DJ Slahver. Pulse Live Kenya

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen has fired a tough warning at trolls trying to dictate how she should handle her love life.

In a video, Nicah said that she is tired of critics camping in her inbox, with a series of allegations labeled against her lover DJ Slahver.

The singer noted that whoever wishes to report to her that her man has ever seduced them should be ready to provide a replacement because she is not leaving him anytime soon.

On Thursday, Netizens had criticised Nicah over washing her man’s feet and taking care of his haircut.

DJ Slahver and Nicah went public with their relationship in October 2021 after having been together for one year.

'Kishash' hitmaker Lil Maina reveals why he has quit music

Pulse Live Kenya

Fast-rising Kenyan musician and content creator Jeremy Maina, alias Lil Maina, has opened up on the possibility of quitting the music industry.

In a Q&A session with his fans, Maina disclosed that he had promised himself to quit music when one of his songs top charts in the country and he achieved that with his single, Kishash.

"Dropping any song this year? I want you to drop another banger for me because I'm finishing high school,” a fan told Lil Maina.

The celebrity replied with: “I stopped making music.”

In a separate interview with Tonnie Murithi, Maina reiterated the sentiment, stating that he will never release another song.

"Naacha muziki. Nilikuwa nimejiambia nitaacha music wakati ngoma yangu moja itakuwa number one (I've stopped recording music. I had vowed to leave the music industry as soon as one of my songs became a number one hit).

"So I’m done and I'll never release another song. Nimeachive kile nilikuwa nadai (I've achieved what I had wanted),” Lil Maina explained.

Jalang’o officially parts ways with Kiss 100

Jalang'o and Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Seasoned media personality Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o hosted his last show on Radio Africa Group-owned station Kiss 100, on February 9, after resigning to join politics.

Jalas used the Wednesday morning show to bid goodbye to his fans, and thanked Radio Africa management for giving him a job barely two years ago.

"The curtain call falls on me today, I begin a new chapter to go and try my hand in politics. I feel it's the right time after being told for many years that young people your time is coming, but we are not young anymore.

“It’s a dream that I’m going for, to try and be a different kind of leader and show my people that good leaders still exist," Jalang'o said.

He added that February 9, 2022 marked his last day on radio, but a fresh start for his political career.

“Today marks the end of this amazing journey and I'm trying to begin a new one. I'm trying to give this new one full focus. Even if I wanted to stay here and the rules did not demand that I resign, the journey I'm going on is not as easy as anybody would think,” said Jalas.

In a special way, the Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful expressed his gratitude to Radio Africa Group CEO and founder Patrick Quarcoo, for always being welcoming whenever the presenter needed help.

Diamond performs new song 'Kidi' at Grammys special show Global Spin

Harmonize hits back at Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer Nasseb Abdul Juma, aka Diamond Platnumz, has become the first artiste in East Africa to be featured on the Grammys new program dubbed Global Spin.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Recording Academy featured Chibu Dangote’s performance of his new song titled Gidi on the digital series.

Global Spin is a performance series spotlighting global music and international artists, and East Africa was lucky to have Platnumz as its first representative.

“In the latest episode of Global Spin, a performance series spotlighting global music and international artists, Afrobeat artist and music businessman Diamond Platnumz represents Tanzania with a kinetic performance of ‘Gidi’,” read an update from the Recording Academy.

Mulamwah flaunts bundles of cash as he enjoys 'githeri' in the village

Mulamwah flaunts bundles of Cash as he eats Githeri in the Village - Mulamwah with Millions on Money Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian David Oyando a.k.a Mulamwah is out here flexing his financial muscles as he parades bundles of cash on social media.

On Monday, the funnyman used his Insta-stories to flaunt at least Sh1 million in cash while unwinding in the village.

In a series of videos, the comedian could be seen counting the cash as he enjoys his ‘Githeri'.

Mulamwah has invested heavily in the Bodaboda sector and currently he owns over 15 motorbikes. This investment has been making him money while still helping unemployed youth in his rural area make a living.

Speaking in an interview with Churchill Show, Mulamwah said that so far he owns 15 bodabodas in Trans Nzioia, County and is also expecting more soon.

Cartoon Comedian allegedly attacked and beaten by goons

Cartoon Comedian allegedly beaten by goons for throwing shade at Diana B [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Content creator and influencer Cartoon Comedian has expressed displeasure in the act of being attacked and beaten by goons, days after throwing shade at rapper Diana Marua aka Diana B.

In a video, Cartoon said that its high time artistes stop being petty and violent when told that they are not talented.

The revelation come days after the comedian shared photos with a swollen face, with claims that she had been attacked and beaten for saying the truth.

The alleged attack on Cartoon Comedian come days after she indirectly made fun of Diana B, over her latest release ‘Mubaba’.

Zuchu gifts her manager brand new car on her birthday

Zuchu gifts her manager Dorice Mziray brand new car on her Birthday [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman Soud, alias Zuchu has gifted her Manager Dorice Mziray a brand new BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke), as she turns a year older.

The car gift was handed over to Dorice during a lavish birthday party held at Zuchu’s residence in Dar Es Salaam.

“Happy birthday to you my Bff kidogo changu pokea M/Mungu atupe vikubwa in shaa Allah cc c Mziray,” shared Zuchu.

Dorice Mziray’s birthday party was graced by her close friends and the WCB family led by singer Diamond Platnumz.

Ms Mziray who is an accountant by profession started managing Zuchu in 2020, months after being signed to WCB Wasafi. The two were good friends even before they started working together.

He's a bully - Kamene Goro explains fallout with comedian Mulamwah

Mulamwah and Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Media personality Kamene Goro has detailed why she will never be friends with comedian Mulamwah.

In an interview with Obinna, Kamene accused the comedian of being bully who hides behind comedy when doing it.

“Mulamwah is a bully, and he thinks just because he’s a comedian, it's okay for him to be a bully. I didn’t know him from here, to Timbuktu and back. I posted a picture, he went and wrote something extremely hateful, and I was like boss, ata sikujui, nimekukosea wapi? (I don't even know you, how have I offended you?)” Kamene told Obinna.

Ms Goro went on to explain that she met Mulamwah at Ongea Summit and he tried to brush off his hateful comment but she turned him down.

Asked if she is ready to forgive the funnyman, Kamene said; “I don’t want the apology, the year is 2022 tushamove, he’s not a nice person,”.

In a quest to substantiate her allegations, the Kiss 100 Presenter went down the memory lane to the day Mulamwah bullied her and comedian Chebet Ronoh on social media.

On Tuesday February 8, 2022 a seemingly fed-up Mulamwah used his Insta-stories to hit back at Kamene after she said they will never be friends.